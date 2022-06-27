Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in NIKE by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after buying an additional 979,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $112.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average of $134.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.04.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

