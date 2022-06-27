Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,762,000 after acquiring an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,272,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $64.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

