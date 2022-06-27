Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $178,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 394,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,624 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,174,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

MDT opened at $90.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

