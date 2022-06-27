Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $232,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Stephens cut their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

NYSE:WMT opened at $123.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.