Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV opened at $152.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.92. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

