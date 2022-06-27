Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 351.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.37.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $121.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

