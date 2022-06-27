Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 127.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 34,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 132.0% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 30,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 61,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

