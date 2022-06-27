Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,552 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 342.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,297 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $34.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.