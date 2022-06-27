Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in GSK by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,406 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in GSK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GSK by 26.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,525,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,289,000 after acquiring an additional 316,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.74) to GBX 1,800 ($22.05) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.31) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

