Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 537 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

PM stock opened at $103.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

