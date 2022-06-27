Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $87.08 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.