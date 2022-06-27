Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes $84,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $122.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.