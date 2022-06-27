Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in Booking by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,931.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,133.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2,254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,795.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,726.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

