Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $117.32 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $111.48 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

