Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

ADP stock opened at $218.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

