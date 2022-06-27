Bar Harbor Trust Services Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bar Harbor Trust Services trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

V opened at $205.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.67 and its 200-day moving average is $212.21. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

