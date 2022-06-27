Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $182.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $479.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.70 and a 200-day moving average of $173.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

