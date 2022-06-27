Bender Robert & Associates Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,620,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,370.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,298.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,590.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

