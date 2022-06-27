Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $166.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.