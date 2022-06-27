Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.60. The company has a market capitalization of $290.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

