Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,150 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 109.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 408,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 113,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 213,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

SOFI stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.84. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 229,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $249,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,513,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,500.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.