Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,370.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,298.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,590.67.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

