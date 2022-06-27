Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $131.63. The company has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

