Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 3.2% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

