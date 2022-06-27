Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.5% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $144.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

