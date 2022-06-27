Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $86.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a market cap of $366.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

