Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 554 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $205.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.