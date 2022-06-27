Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $171.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.53 and its 200-day moving average is $229.83. The stock has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

