Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 61,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 883,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,729,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 55,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 60,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

