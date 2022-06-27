Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 34 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,370.76 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,298.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,590.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

