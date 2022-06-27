Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $1,507,000. Finally, Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 158,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

XOM opened at $86.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $366.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

