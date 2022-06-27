Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,049 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $205.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.21. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

