Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,823 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HAL. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

