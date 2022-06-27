CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,548 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $111.06 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average of $128.05.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.