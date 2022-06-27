Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $267.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

