Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.4% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 178.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $185.49 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.02 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.34. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

