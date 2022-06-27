CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Decreased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $73.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

