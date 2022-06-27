Centre Asset Management LLC Takes $3.46 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 135,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 502,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 52,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.29 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.45.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

