CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.34 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $269.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day moving average of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

