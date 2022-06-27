CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,370.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,298.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,590.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

