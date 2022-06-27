Charter Trust Co. Buys 242 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $283.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

