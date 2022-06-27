Charter Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.4% of Charter Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.27. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

