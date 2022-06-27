Charter Trust Co. Sells 1,737 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Shares of V stock opened at $205.51 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average is $212.21. The company has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

