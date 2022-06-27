Chemung Canal Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,291.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,584.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

