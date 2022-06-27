Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.