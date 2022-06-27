Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

