Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,680,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

