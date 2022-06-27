Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,747,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,370.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,298.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,590.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

