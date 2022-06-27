City Holding Co. Buys 370 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $2,357,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $74.52 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

