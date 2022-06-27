City Holding Co. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $152.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.71 and its 200 day moving average is $146.92. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

